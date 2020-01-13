United Way Day at Wolf Creek Ski Area supports local nonprofits

By Jodi Jahrling

Special to The SUN

Join United Way of Southwest Colorado (UWSWC) at Wolf Creek Ski Area for a fun day of skiing and boarding with discounted full-day lift tickets on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to benefit United Way nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County.

The special day will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full-day lift tickets will be $65 for adults, $41 for seniors and $34 for kids. Half day starts at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds to UWSWC are invested locally to meet needs in the areas of education, financial stability and health. A portion of proceeds from each full-day lift ticket sale will be donated to the UWSWC — Archuleta County that helps support:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Colorado.

• Community Connections.

• Conservation Legacy.

• Housing Solutions.

• Pagosa Outreach Connection.

• Pagosa Peak Open School.

• Rise Above Violence.

• Seeds of Learning.

• Tri-County Headstart.

“In United Way’s 45-plus year history of service to southwest Colorado, we have found that when people join together for the common good things change for the better,” said Lynn Urban, president and CEO. “Wolf Creek Ski Area has provided a great opportunity for us to raise funds for Archuleta County that includes a full day of fun for friends and family and perhaps a team building day for businesses.”

Call Wolf Creek Ski Area at 264-5639 for more information and to purchase tickets.

