United Methodist Women launch Masks 4 Mission Project

By Sarah Riehm

United Methodist Women

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of Pagosa Springs have launched a new program to provide affordable protective masks to the community. All proceeds from the Masks 4 Mission Project go to programs that improve the lives of women, children and families, both locally and around the world.

The suggested donation for each mask is $5 for local pick up or delivery, or $6 if mailed. All the fabric for this project has been donated, which keeps the cost low. Our local mask makers offer a variety of fabrics that are comfortable, durable and washable. The masks are available in sizes for men, women or youth. You can order either a pleated or fitted mask style. When you order, specify your choice of elastic fastener: ear loops or head loops.

There is a basket on display of the different sizes and styles in the front lobby of the Community United Methodist Church, located downtown at 434 Lewis St. If you can’t get to the display or would like to see the fabric before ordering, contact Laura Lunsford (below). She can email you photos of sample fabrics based on your preference.

Order yours today by calling Lunsford, UMW president, at 398-1183 or lunsford303@gmail.com. When you order, please specify any color or seasonal preference. Toward the holidays, the masks will be available in a variety of festive holiday fabrics.