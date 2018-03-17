United Methodist Women 2018 Speaker Series to start Sunday

- News
By Laura Lunsford
Special to The PREVIEW
The United Methodist Women are dedicated to working for justice through service and advocacy. From its beginning, United Methodist Women has focused on ministries with women, children and youth. The Pagosa Springs chapter is hosting speakers on four topics this year with the goal of educating itself and the community on areas of interest and identifying ways in which we can support community initiatives related to these topics.
The first quarter topic is maternal and child health. Speakers Marcy Mitchell from Aspire (formerly THRIVE, the pregnancy center) and Carmen Hubbs from Rise Above Violence will discuss services available in Pagosa Springs, including physical and mental services available to support women, children and youth.
Lunch will be served this Sunday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m., followed by the speakers at 1 p.m. in the Community United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 473 Lewis St., 264-5508.
Future quarter topics will include suicide prevention, mass incarceration and economic inequality. Watch for upcoming information regarding the speaker names and speaker series dates.
Everyone who has an interest in these topics is invited to attend the speaker series to learn more about the concerns and possible solutions, and in discussing ways to contribute to those solutions.
For more information regarding United Methodist Women, contact Laura Lunsford at 398-1183 or go to www.unitedmethodistwomen.org.
