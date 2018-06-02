Unitarian Universalists to learn of ancient Egyptian deities and timeless wisdom

- News
By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
The myths and monuments of ancient Egypt have endless fascination for people around the world.
Ancient Egypt flourished for more than 5,000 years, and the legacy and influence permeates most cultures. Why are we still so fascinated with pyramids and pharaohs? What calls millions of people every year to visit the country that borders the great Nile River? What is the lure of this ancient land?
Join Julie Loar as she shares experiences from her recent journey to Egypt, and her many others, exploring timeless wisdom and possible significance for the modern world.
Loar has a bachelor’s in psychology, has done postgraduate work, and has been certified in numerous professional training and development programs. She was a human resources executive in two major corporations and an independent training consultant, working with large companies. She has studied and taught astrology, tarot, mythology and symbolism for more than 40 years.
Our fellowship is about belonging, and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
