Unitarian Universalists to discuss religious and spiritual pluralism

By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
We live in a time when there are a variety of religious options and spiritual paths available to pursue. It is remarkable that we also live in a time when we can actually choose what we want to believe in. However, what this also means is that we must learn to live with others whose beliefs differ from our spiritual beliefs and practices.
How, then, in this world of religious pluralism, do we spiritually coexist with others in a respectful manner? How do we honor our religious and spiritual differences?
These questions are potentially more important for Unitarian Universalists who profess to a belief in the interconnectedness of all things. How do Unitarian Universalists live out their belief in the interconnectedness of life when encountering faiths, beliefs and ideas that may radically differ from their own?
This will be the subject of the Unitarian Universalists program on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny. We hope you will join us for this discussion concerning the navigation of contemporary religious pluralism in Pagosa and beyond.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
