Unemployment spikes to 16 percent in county

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Archuleta County’s unemployment rate spiked to 16 percent in April from 6.9 percent in March, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, COVID-19, News, Top Stories