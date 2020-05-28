Unemployment spikes to 16 percent in county

- News
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Archuleta County’s unemployment rate spiked to 16 percent in April from 6.9 percent in March, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).
