U.S. Department of Transportation awards $2.4 million grant for Wolf Creek Pass

By Mary Shinn

Durango Herald reporter

The hairpin turn on the west side of Wolf Creek Pass near the overlook is the scene of the most semitrailer crashes in the region. A grant will help fund new cameras, signs and other infrastructure improvements to improve safety on the pass and help prevent crashes.

