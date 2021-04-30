U.S. 84 paving project set for next week

The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform paving operations next week on U.S. 84, south of Pagosa Springs and 11 miles north of the New Mexico state line (mile points 11-11.6). Work will take place on Tuesday, May 4 through Thursday, May 6.

The three-day road maintenance operations will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists will encounter lane shifts and full stops guided by portable light signals and pilot vehicles. Travelers can expect delays and should allow themselves extra travel time. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone. Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment. The work zone area will be open to regular two-way traffic at night