U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass to close for winter maintenance operations early Sunday morning, Feb. 14

Colorado Department of Transportation will perform winter maintenance operations on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow morning, Sunday, Feb. 14, beginning at 6 a.m. Work will take place on the west side of Wolf Creek Pass.

Motorists will encounter a delay of one to two hours and are urged to allow for extra travel time Saturday morning. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the chain up station at Treasure Falls, MP 157. Westbound traffic will be stopped at the top of Wolf Creek Pass near the ski area, MP 167.

Skiers heading to the Wolf Creek Ski Area should plan accordingly. Please be aware the delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.