Two rollovers spill milk and potatoes on local roadways

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Two vehicles recently flipped over near Pagosa Springs, with no major injuries reported and with each vehicle carrying food and beverages that were spilled onto the roadway.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Law Enforcement, News