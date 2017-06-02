Two fires start from lightning strikes in East Fork area

- News
According to U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Ann Bond, two fires were started from lightning strikes in the East Fork area south of U.S. 160 Thursday evening.
The single-tree fires were called in around 8:30 p.m. and were spotted in the John Creek drainage.
The Pagosa District Fire squad is en route to the location at this time to assess the situation. Smoke can be seen from the highway.
