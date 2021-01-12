Two dogs shot on County Road 975

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to a call on County Road 975 with a report of two dogs being shot for no apparent reason.

According to an ACSO incident report, the call was received at approximately 5:07 p.m.

The report states that the reporting party was outside on their property when gun shots were fired and that “a truck possibly black in color” was spotted heading south on County Road 975.

One dog was shot in the neck region and killed. No exit wound was found, according to the report. The other dog was found on a neighboring property and taken to a veterinarian.

According to the report, the one dog was able to make a recovery and was brought home on Dec. 18, 2020, as “the bullet missed organs.”

The veterinarian indicated that it was possibly a handgun used to shoot the two dogs, according to the report.

ACSO currently has no leads on this case. If you have any information in regard to this incident, please contact the ACSO at 264-8430.