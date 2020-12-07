Turkey Springs Vegetation Management Project proposed

By Esther Godson

Forest Service

The San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District is in the pre-scoping phase of the proposed Turkey Springs Vegetation Management Project. The proposed project area is west of Pagosa Springs and west of Pagosa Lakes in Archuleta County.

This is a high-priority area due to the dense population, high recreation use and important wildlife habitat. Proposed treatments include fuels reduction and vegetation management activities such as thinning, mowing, mastication and tree harvests.

The proposed project area encompasses approximately 23,580 acres. Most of the area has been significantly removed from its natural fire regime. The need for the proposed project is to reduce or rearrange fuels to facilitate safe and effective wildland fire management; promote forest structure and composition that provides resilience to disturbances such as wildfire and drought; promote conditions that provide for long-term wildlife habitat sustainability; and provide wood products for both commercial and noncommercial uses. These activities would improve the forest ecosystem, moving it closer to desired conditions outlined in the 2013 San Juan National Forest Land Resource Management Plan.

This is an opportunity to be added to the mailing list as the proposed project enters the planning and analysis process. If you are interested in being added to the project mailing list, please email sara.brinton@usda.gov. Project information and maps can be found on the project Web page: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59146. Public input and comments will be requested once the Pagosa Ranger District begins scoping, anticipated in mid-December.

For additional information on the proposed Turkey Springs Vegetation Management Project, contact Matt Tuten at 264-1513 or matt.tuten@usda.gov, or Fred Ellis at 264-1541 or fred.ellis@usda.gov.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are currently conducting business and providing services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874.