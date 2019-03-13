Turkey hunting seminar and youth/women’s mentored turkey hunt April 12-14

By Doug Purcell

Special to The SUN

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will offer a free Turkey Hunting 101 Seminar on April 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. The turkey hunting seminar is open to anyone interested in learning how to turkey hunt.

In conjunction with the turkey hunting seminar, CPW will also host a mentored turkey hunt for qualified youth and women applicants. The mentored hunting event will span the weekend of April 13-14, following the turkey hunting seminar. Hunts will occur on private properties around Pagosa Springs.

Youth (12-18) and women interested in participating in the mentored turkey hunting event must fill out an application which can be obtained from:

• CPW Office, 151 E.16th Street, Durango.

• U.S. Forest Service Office, 180 Pagosa St., Pagosa Springs.

No hunting experience is necessary, but selected hunters must possess a valid hunter safety card and a spring over-the-counter turkey hunting license by April 12. Applications must be received by March 26 and selected hunt participants will be notified by March 29.

CPW can supply needed equipment (including firearms and ammo) for the hunt. Participants will need their own cold-weather clothing, footwear and camouflage outerwear (turkey hunting starts in the cold early morning and camouflage is very important). Selected participants are encouraged to use their own equipment.

For additional information, please call District Wildlife Manager Doug Purcell at 799-0843.

