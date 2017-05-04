Tuesday will be ‘A Grand Night for Singing’ with Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

As spring finally moves in to warm the Pagosa community, so too, will the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) members raise their voices in song one more time next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.

Bringing to a close the members’ fourth outstanding year of performing together as a choral ensemble, the choir — along with the featured women’s chorus, Sisters in Song and accompanist Gwen Taylor — will warm spirits and hearts with music and song as a way to thank the supportive community of Pagosa Springs.

“This year has brought many amazing opportunities for the girls,” said Director Linda Parker. “The choir will be performing a choral piece that was written especially for them by singer/songwriter Jeanne Cahill. Cahill got to know the girls when she was involved with producing a Christmas CD with the Girls Choir this past August. She wanted to write something for these girls to let them know that the world is open to them, that they can achieve their dreams and that she believes in them.”

Parker continued, “Cahill grew up in Oklahoma and taught herself to play many instruments, including violin, guitar, banjo and mandolin. With no professional training during her childhood, she went on to the University of Oklahoma, majored in music, and become a very respected and successful musician. Jeanne was voted Instrumentalist of the Year by the Western Music Association in 2008, 2015 and 2016. It has been a privilege to teach the song that she wrote for them, and the girls have enjoyed it as much as I have.”

Parker added, “I hope many in the community will make plans to attend this beautiful, talent-filled concert as the girls blend their voices together to round out another glorious season in Pagosa.

Featured on the concert alongside the PSGC will be the community women’s chorus, Sisters in Song.

Admission to the concert is free. Donations that support PSGC educational and music programs are, as always, gratefully accepted. For additional information about the concert, call Parker at 264-1434 or email singpagosa@gmail.com.

