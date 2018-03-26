Tuesday hand-drumming class open to all ages

- News
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, March 27, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others.
“Most of the things I do for my kids is to try to make their world as big as possible,” said Jordan Almond who brings her 5-month-old and her 2-and-a-half-year-old sons, Sioux and Richie, to drumming class.
Sioux, usually nestled next to his mother in a baby carrier, recently took a giant step of actually playing the drum. Richie keeps the beat on a lovely blue drum his grandfather gave him on his first birthday.
“Having some kind of basic education in music is good for them and helps their world grow,” she said.
Almond’s mellifluous singing, her animal sounds, assertive drumming, high-spiritedness and the importance she places on participation of her children, have enhanced the joyous sense of community in the drumming class.
“I love singing and making animal sounds,” she said. “As a little kid, I never said, ‘meow’ or ‘woof,’ I always made the sound of a rooster, peacock, wolf, coyote, the basic farm animals, and pet noises. My dad would get such a kick out of it — he always encouraged my animal sounds.”
“I think that music has a lot of power,” said Almond. “Drumming is the raw, primal core of where a lot of music comes from. That’s one of my personal draws to the hand drum. Children are in that raw, primal stage of life, so it makes sense to bring them into drumming and have drumming around them. It provides something foundational for them, like the mother’s heartbeat they hear in the womb, are in proximity to after they’re born, and their own heartbeat — it’s been there and always will be.”
Referring to body percussion, Almond said, “Even something as basic as the tapping on your chest and on your legs, getting those beats with your body, using that function of your brain to get your brain in tune with your body is a skill that not a lot of people master. To even introduce it to children I think will help them down the road with keeping that mind-body connection. With little Richie, I think anything where he has to use his body and think about how he’s using it, is good for him.
“I hope that both my children will pursue music. I think it is valuable. It’s a way to be involved in your culture, and, if you travel, if you meet musicians in other countries, you can be a part of that culture in a different way than if you don’t play music. My dad, who is a musician, always said that learning how to play music is like learning another language.
“I hope more kids will have the experience of going to drum class,” said Almond. “I think it is good for them and it is good for grownups, too. Everyone is so nice and friendly, I think other moms would get a lot out of it. I know I get a lot out of it. It’s just such an easy space to be in. There have been some times when I’ve really been able to let go and get into it, to really play the drum, which is honestly something I didn’t think I’d ever be able to do. Now I think Sioux and Richie and I can all be our own little drum circle, together.
“I’m not a shy person, but I’m not always as outgoing as I am there, so I think it’s not just me, I think it does have a lot to do with how the space is inviting. I never feel like anyone’s judging me, I feel appreciated, and I think it is good for Richie to see me be kind of out of my shell around people, because then he’ll see that he can do that, too.
“I’ve had so much fun. I love that there’s always laughter and lots of smiling.”
For more information about the Pagosa hand-drumming class, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
