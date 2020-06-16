Tuesday afternoon fire update

Tuesday afternoon update from San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson:

The Sheep Creek fire in the Upper Piedra is “contained and controlled and crews have hiked out.”

The Plumtaw fire is “contained and crews are currently mopping-up. They have released some resources to be available for any new starts.”

The Sand Creek fire is currently about 5-7 acres. “Smokejumpers are on the ground. Pagosa RD Fire Management staff is assessing opportunities on how to safely engage given the area (heavy dead, down trees and snags with high winds continuing). Fire activity is slow moving. Smoke will continue to be visible especially from Piedra Road.”

Tuesday morning update from San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson:

The Sheep Creek fire in the Upper Piedra is at .5 acre and “should be contained and likely controlled by today. They had line around most of it last night.”

The Plumtaw fire is “contained and and they will install a hose lay to begin ‘mop up’.”

Sand Creek fire is currently 10 acres. “Given difficult access and remoteness, Smokejumpers were ordered and are inbound now.”

Monday update:

According to San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson, there have been four lightning fires reported since Sunday on the Pagosa Ranger District.

A fire in the Plumtaw Road area is currently five acres with a helicopter and ground resources working to suppress the fire, which is 50 percent contained.

Sheep Creek Fire in the Upper Piedra area has a hand line around most of it and is currently at 1/2 acre with resources on scene.

Sand Creek Fire is currently being assessed and further information will be provided as it is received.

Rito Fire in the Mill Creek area was 1/10 of acre and is currently out as of this afternoon.