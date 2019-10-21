Trunk or Treat at Pagosa Bible Church

Special to The SUN

On Oct. 31, Pagosa Bible Church (PBC) will once again host Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly, safe alternative to trick or treating. Open to children and adults of all ages, the festivities run from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year’s expanded activities will include lots of candy, bounce houses, indoor games, a story station and a light meal.

Also expected are classic cars, law enforcement vehicles, fire department and EMT trucks, all on display.

PBC is located at 209 Harman Park Drive, behind Wells Fargo Bank.

Additional parking will be provided, for your convenience, at Ponderosa Lumber and Feather your Nest with a shuttle bus to the church.

Pastor Dave Stene and the PBC congregation invite everyone in the community to this free event. For more information, please call the church office at 731-3120.

