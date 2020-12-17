Trump got things done

Dear Editor:

Congratulations to Joe Biden who by hook or crook is the next president of the United States. We will probably never know whether this lection was legitimate or not. Now, your son Hunter can get really rich while you spend your “dark winter” in your basement or the White House basement.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.