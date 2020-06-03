Trooper tips: Thank you for good driving behaviors

By Master Trooper Gary Cutler

Colorado State Patrol

With everything that has been going on around the world, it is easy to get down. So, this month I’m not bringing up anything about COVID-19. Instead, I thought it was a good time to throw something positive into the mix.

Each month, I write about the proper way to drive here in Colorado. There is a lot of don’t do this and don’t do that in my articles. This month, on behalf of every state trooper, I wanted to take a few moments and thank those of you who are driving properly.

Often, the good drivers get passed over and we only focus on bad driving behaviors. I know there are a lot of drivers out there I will never talk to, for the simple reason they have good driving behaviors.

For all of you who come to complete stops at stop signs and stop lights. For those who obey speed limits and adjust their speed when conditions warrant it. For those who know the rules for driving — thank you for diving safely within the law.

As always, safe travels.

