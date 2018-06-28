Trooper tips: How to eliminate crashes that involve semi trucks

By Trooper Gary Cutler

Special to The SUN

When looking at driving safety in our state, it has to be looked at from every angle. This month, I want to talk about driving on the road with semi trucks.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Law Enforcement, News