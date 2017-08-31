Trinity Anglican to welcome new vicar Sunday

By Norma Harman

Special to The PREVIEW

The vestry and people of Trinity Anglican Church are happy to announce the installation of the Rev. Marvin Moncrief as our full-time vicar on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Trinity is the gray and red church located at 246 Harman Park Drive in Pagosa Springs which you can see from U.S. 160.

The presiding bishop of the Reformed Episcopal Church, the Right Rev. Ray Sutton, will be with us to officiate. Please know you are welcome to join with us in Holy Communion and meet Moncrief and Sutton.

Moncrief has been with us before, having served as our first vicar in 2004. At that time, he and his wife, Kathy, lived in Bayfield and he also served at All Saint’s Church in Durango and was the minister at the Durango jail.

Ultimately, he and Kathy moved back to their native Canada but retained their American citizenship. Their return to us is a blessing for all of us and for Pagosa Springs.

