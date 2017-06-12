‘Tree-mendous Trees’ program at the library June 14

- News
By Brandon Caley
Special to The PREVIEW
Come hang out with Ranger Brandon this summer. The Pagosa Ranger District’s Read with a Ranger program is back at the library for the summer. The kickoff will be on Wednesday, June 14, with “Tree-mendous Trees.”
Have a tree-mendous time with Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service as we meet some of the trees of the San Juan National Forest and enjoy another summer of nature-themed books and fun activities. Typically children 6-10 years old attend, but this program is open to all ages.
The program will take place in the Ruby M. Sisson Library meeting room from 1 to 2 p.m. Parents/caregivers are not required at these programs. There is no need to sign up; just show up. This program is free.
For further information, call Brandon Caley at 264-1503 or 264-2268, or email bjcaley@fs.fed.us.
