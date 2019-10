Treasurer’s office error leads to nearly $400,000 in overpayments

The Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office overpaid specific ownership tax (SOT) disbursements to local special districts and departments by about $400,000 due to an error.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories