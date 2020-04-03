Treasurer extends property tax deadline in response to governor’s executive order

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office will accept first-half property tax payments, interest free, until April 20 in response to an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis.

The first-half payment deadline was March 2, but from now until April 20 Archuleta County will accept delinquent first-half payments without interest, according to Archuleta County Treasurer Elsa White.

White told The SUN in a Tuesday phone call that the full tax payment due by April 30 and the second-half tax payment due by June 15 are not impacted by Polis’s order at this time.

Polis’s order gave county treasurers the authority to waive delinquent interest on first-half property tax payments.

The treasurer’s office is not currently accepting walk-in visitors due to COVID-19 concerns. The office can be reached at 264-8325 (option 1) or at treasurer@archuletacounty.org.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories