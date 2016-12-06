e edition login button

Travelers can expect two-hour delay Thursday on Wolf Creek Pass

By Pagosa SUN Online

Motorists will experience a delay on U.S. 160, Wolf Creek Pass Thursday morning, Dec. 8. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the pass at 6:30 a.m. to conduct avalanche control operations. Crews will trigger potential snow slides and then clear the roadway. Motorists driving both eastbound and westbound may encounter as much as a two-hour travel delay. It is anticipated Wolf Creek Pass will open by 8:30 a.m.

Thursday’s 6:30 a.m. closure will happen on the west side of the summit. Gates located at:
Mile Point 157, just west of Treasure Falls
Mile Point 167, just west of the Wolf Creek Ski Resort

This story was posted on December 6, 2016.

