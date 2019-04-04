Trails council

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank the Pagosa Sun for writing the excellent article “Local groups work to clearing thousands of trees downed by spruce beetles.” The article did a great job on getting accurate information on this very serious issue and bringing awareness to this problem.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Cards of Thanks, Lifestyle