Track and field nabs first and third places at Abel Vasquez Invitational

By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
The Pagosa Springs High School track and field team hopped, skipped, jumped and ran to first- (boys) and third-place (girls) finishes at the Abel Vasquez Invitational on April 6.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
