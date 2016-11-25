Toys for Tots drop-off locations announced

- News
By Nancy Williams
Special to The PREVIEW
The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has partnered with Justice Ministries of Pagosa Inc. and Vets For Vets for this year’s campaign.
You may donate any new toys at these participating businesses through Dec. 11: Walmart, Goodman’s, Rainbow Gifts, The Springs Resort, Wyndham Visitor Center and Community United Methodist Church.
Thank you for making this holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate.
Contact Nancy Williams, coordinator for Pagosa’s Toys for Tots and director for Justice Ministries of Pagosa Inc., P.O. Box 5262, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, 264-4483 (GIVE).
