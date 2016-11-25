e edition login button

Toys for Tots drop-off locations announced

By Nancy Williams
Special to The PREVIEW

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has partnered with Justice Ministries of Pagosa Inc. and Vets For Vets for this year’s campaign.

You may donate any new toys at these participating businesses through Dec. 11: Walmart, Goodman’s, Rainbow Gifts, The Springs Resort, Wyndham Visitor Center and Community United Methodist Church.

Thank you for making this holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate.

Contact Nancy Williams, coordinator for Pagosa’s Toys for Tots and director for Justice Ministries of Pagosa Inc., P.O. Box 5262, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, 264-4483 (GIVE).

This story was posted on November 25, 2016.