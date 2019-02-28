Toxic radiation

- News
Dear Editor:
Although I’m sure cell towers are here to stay, I can’t be anywhere near them due to extreme electro-hyper-sensitivity (EHS). Health concerns are a major factor to be considered before tower placement. The health detriment of locating towers anywhere near a hospital, business or home far outweigh any benefits from doing so.
Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion