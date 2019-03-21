Town’s sanitation district updates rules and regs

At its March 5 meeting, the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) approved a number of rules and regulations, including how the district calculates equivalent units (EUs) and how EUs for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) will be determined.

