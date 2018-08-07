Town’s contractors to work on Yamaguchi Lane beginning Wednesday

- News
According to the Town of Pagosa Springs, contractors will be focusing on drainage improvements on Yamaguchi Lane beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8.
During this portion of work, Yamaguchi Lane access will be limited to local traffic only and there will be no through connection to South 5th Street.
Town staff advises all other traffic to used South 8th Street and the temporary South 6th Street detour to access the Yamaguchi Park area. Due to the construction, the intersection of South 5th Street and the entrance to the high school is an uneven road surface, with the town requesting that drivers use caution and lower speeds.
If you have questions related to the work, contact Scott Lewandowski at 264-4151, ext. 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov.
