Town to waive certain development fees for low- and moderate-income housing

During its regular meeting on March 6, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would waive certain development fees for low- and moderate-income housing.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs