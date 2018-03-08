Town to waive certain development fees for low- and moderate-income housing

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
During its regular meeting on March 6, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would waive certain development fees for low- and moderate-income housing.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs