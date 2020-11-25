Town to seek new municipal prosecutor

By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs Town Council directed town staff to begin the recruitment of a new town prosecutor and amended its town prosecutor independent contract following a decision made at a Nov. 19 regular meeting.

