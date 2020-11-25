Town to seek new municipal prosecutor

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer
The Pagosa Springs Town Council directed town staff to begin the recruitment of a new town prosecutor and amended its town prosecutor independent contract following a decision made at a Nov. 19 regular meeting.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.