Town to proceed with Fourth of July parade application Fireworks get unanimous support

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Town of Pagosa Springs will move forward with preparing a permit for the Fourth of July parade, under a different route, following a decision made by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at its regular meeting on May 21.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Business, Holiday Events, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs