Town to let emergency disaster declaration expire

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Following a lengthy discussion that featured numerous public comments from local citizens, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted to let the local disaster declaration order expire at the end of the year at a regular meeting on Dec. 17.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.