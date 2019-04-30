Town to hold meeting about alleyways

The Town of Pagosa Springs has announced a community meeting set for 5:30 p.m. on May 2 to discuss the future of the Pagosa and Hermosa street alleyways.

Specifically, those alleyways are between 2nd and 3rd streets.

The meeting is the first to be held on the topic, and public input will be taken.

The meeting will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

For more information, contact Special Projects Manager Scott Lewandowski at 264-4151, ext. 235.

