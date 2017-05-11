Town to consider impact fee moratorium

- News
The Pagosa Springs Town Council is expected to hear the first reading of an ordinance on May 18 that would temporarily waive impact fees for new residential and commercial projects within town boundaries.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs