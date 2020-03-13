Town temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, Senior Center closed for congregate meals, games, classes

The following update is provided by Pagosa Springs Town Manager Andrea Phillips:

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Town will be temporarily suspending public access for groups and activities at Town facilities beginning on Monday March 16. These protective measures are recommended by public health officials in order to mitigate the potential impacts of the Coronavirus. Please inform outside groups that are scheduled to use town facilities for meetings, classes or other programs that they will be suspended starting Monday. We will reevaluate the use of public buildings for the week of April 6. During this time, access to town buildings will be limited to employees and escorted visitors.

For now, the Senior Center is closed for congregate meals and games/classes and are only providing drive up meals or Meals on Wheels delivery. The Community Center will be temporarily closing the fitness center and all exercise programs and recreation sports, as well as room rentals, are cancelled.

Please encourage people to call the Town for assistance or visit us online rather than visiting our facilities.

Additionally, please try to reduce the community spread of Coronavirus by reducing in-person meetings where possible (e.g. use Zoom or our telephone conference line). For now, the Town Council meeting is scheduled for March 19. We will be getting the packet out on Monday. We may hold this meeting remotely, if possible.

