Town talks Cotton Hole Park traffic circulation, trail alignment

In order to help determine the path of the Riverwalk section slated to run along Hermosa Street and through Cotton Hole Park, the Pagosa Springs Town Council discussed several traffic circulation options for the dead end on Hermosa Street at its meeting on Dec. 19, 2019.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs