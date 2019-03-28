Town takes steps forward on two trails projects

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The Pagosa Springs Town Council voted to take steps to move forward on two different trail projects — the Riverwalk and the Town-to-Lakes Trail — during its March 21 meeting.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs