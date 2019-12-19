Town shop design approved by town’s planning commission

The Town of Pagosa Springs’ planned consolidated maintenance facility took a step forward on Dec. 10, with the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission, sitting as the design review board, voting unanimously to approve the final design review application.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs