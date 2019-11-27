Town sewer rates to increase for 2020

Customers of the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) will soon be paying more for sewer service after the district’s board voted 6-1 to increase the monthly rate to $43 on Nov. 21.

