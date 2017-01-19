Town seeks planning commission members

By Rachel Novack

Special to The SUN

The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission is seeking interested individuals that meet any of the following three criteria to fill commission vacancies: 1) are a town resident or 2) an owner of a business located within the town which business or owner also owns real property within the town and which owner is a resident of Archuleta County 3) or the chair or co-chair of the Archuleta County Planning Commission.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs