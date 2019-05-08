Town residents encouraged to participate in Clean-Up Week

Special to The SUN

Town residents are encouraged to participate in the annual town cleanup May 13-18.

“Over the past two decades, the pride in our community has increased dramatically,” wrote Mayor Don Volger in a press release. “Improvements in the physical infrastructure and cleaner neighborhoods have been occurring every year. This year I would like to personally urge you to participate in Clean-Up Week 2019.”

There have been the following changes to this year’s Clean-Up Week process:

• The town will not be picking up refuse items from curbs.

• Residents must take their refuse to the Town Streets Department shop located at 703 S. 5th St. to dump their items into the provided dumpsters.

• Refuse must be covered during transit to the dumpsters.

Dumpsters will be located at 703 S. 5th St. within the streets department fence. The site will be open for dumping from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (May 13-18). Since you must be a town resident to participate, identification is required.

If a resident is unable to take items to the shop because of a hardship, please call Town Hall at 264-4151, ext. 251 to coordinate assistance. Town staff will validate all hardships and will coordinate town crew assistance while the resident is present during pickup.

The town will not accept household trash, hazardous materials, engines, batteries, tires, appliances with freon or building/construction materials.

Removal of junk vehicles can be coordinated by calling Martin Schmidt at Town Hall at 264-4151, ext 251. You may call and request the removal of your junk vehicles; however, the town cannot guarantee that all removals can be completed for various circumstances. Proof of vehicle ownership or release is required.

“The Town will issue notice and a Municipal Court summons to property owners who are in violation of Municipal Code 11.1.3 Public Nuisance after clean up week, so please partake in Clean-Up Week 2019 and take your items to the Town shop,” wrote Volger. “The Town cleanup is available to Town residential properties only. Your help during Clean-Up Week 2019 is essential to making Pagosa Springs a beautiful and healthy community for all of us to live within and enjoy. Thank you.”

Cemetery cleanup week will be May 20-24. No dumpsters will be provided at the cemetery.

