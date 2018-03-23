Town planning commission to consider comprehensive plan March 27

- News
The Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will be considering whether to recommend approval of a revised comprehensive plan to the town council during a meeting on March 27.
The commission could approve recommending the comprehensive plan, at which point it will go to the town council for approval.
The council anticipates hearing and considering the planning commission’s recommendation at its meeting on April 19.
The commission’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., whereas the council’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m.
Both meetings will be held at Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
“A comprehensive plan, also known as a general plan or master plan, is a document designed to guide the future actions of a community,” reads the town’s website. “It centers around a community vision for the future, and includes short- to long-term goals and thoughtful strategies and action steps to successfully implement these goals.”
“All members of the public are invited to review the Plan document and provide comment or ask questions on the plan,” reads a notice from the town, adding that a copy of the plan can be found on the town’s website in addition to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library and the Ross Aragon Community Center.
For more information or to provide comments, call 264-4151, ext. 221 or email cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov.
