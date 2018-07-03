Town planning commission seeks new members

- News
By Cindy Schultz
Special to The SUN
The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission is seeking interested individuals to fill two current vacancies.
One member may be an Archuleta County resident who owns a business and real property within the Town of Pagosa Springs. The other member must be a town resident.
The planning commission consists of five regular members and two alternate members, each serving a four-year volunteer term.
Regular meetings are held twice per month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers.
Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest, including a resume of any applicable experience, to the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department no later than July 31 at P.O. Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or email to cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Letters will be forwarded to the town council, which appoints planning commissioners.
Contact Cindy Schultz, town planner, at 264-4151, ext. 221 if you have any questions.
