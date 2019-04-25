Town planning commission asks for changes in county’s jail proposal

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Archuleta County officials were in attendance at the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting on April 23, as two crucial items were up for vote pertaining to the county’s construction of the new jail.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs