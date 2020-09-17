Town planning commission again discusses workforce housing

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

At the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting held on Sept. 8, the topic of workforce housing was discussed, including determining funding sources and the town’s options for building and providing more workforce housing in Pagosa Springs.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.