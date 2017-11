Town planner receives certification through American Planning Association

Special to The SUN

The Town of Pagosa Springs is pleased to announce that James Dickhoff, town planning director, has become certified through the American Planning Association (APA).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Town of Pagosa Springs